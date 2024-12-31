Chillliwack Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – New Years Day 2025

Chilliwack – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
TATE, Larry
Age: 52
Height: 6’1” ft
Weight: 188lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Wanted: Uttering Threats, Assault with a Weapon x2, Willfully Resister/ Obstruct PO x2
Warrant in effect: December 29, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
THOM, Ronald
Age: 60
Height: 5’10” ft
Weight: 146lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Breach of Undertaking
Warrant in effect: December 29, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack