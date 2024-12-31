Skip to content

Chillliwack Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – New Years Day 2025

Chilliwack – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

TATE, Larry

Crimestoppers Larry TATE (2)

Age: 52

Height: 6’1” ft

Weight: 188lbs

Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel

Wanted: Uttering Threats, Assault with a Weapon x2, Willfully Resister/ Obstruct PO x2

Warrant in effect: December 29, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

THOM, Ronald

Crimestoppers THOM, Ronald

Age: 60

Height: 5’10” ft

Weight: 146lbs

Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Breach of Undertaking

Warrant in effect: December 29, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

