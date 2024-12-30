Sardis/Great Blue Heron Reserve (Eddie Gardner) : It’s now a 12 year old tradition.

January 1, 2025 -S’iwes te Temexw Ceremony

Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve Society

9:30AM. Gather at the Blue Heron Reserve Cover

Welcome by Gracie Kelly and Camille Coray

Acknowledgements by Eddie Gardner:

To begin, Holly Artntzen and Kevin Wright and some of the Good Medicine Songs Team will begin leading those gathered in four songs: Sacred Salmon Song, Lhilheqey (Mount Cheam), The Land is Lonesome for the Language and Xalpeyelh (Cedar Trees). This will be a real crowd pleaser!

Four young cedar trees will be planted, followed by a walk to the Vedder River as we did last year (see pictures below). Here, we will make offerings to the sacred waters and wild salmon. A tobacco ties ceremony will take place offering our heartfelt, reverent prayers to Mother Earth, and sending our loving kindness, compassion and peace to ripple out into the world. We will renew our collective commitment to walk softly on Mother Earth and do our part to restore the habitat of fish and wildlife. Together, we can help transform the world for the greater good, for the wellbeing of current and future generations in honour of our eternal ancestors. These annual rituals and ceremonies are a soulful way to start the New Year, cultivating joy, and training our thoughts, feelings and behaviour to bring benefit to all our relations.

After the ceremony, there will be hot drinks, water and snacks to be shared, sponsored by Chilliwack Tourism. We acknowledge and thank Allison Enser-Colthorp and her team for their generous support this year and last year! This is an opportunity to network with one another about opportunities and possibilities of working together in a good way for land and water restoration!

Our heartfelt gratitude goes to the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve Society for collaborating in these meaningful annual gatherings! We honour and acknowledge Gracie Kelly who created this vision to do the annual ceremonies that has become a vital part of our local culture, uniting people of all backgrounds!