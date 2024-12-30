Christmas Tree Disposal in Chilliwack

Chilliwack – Now until January 10, residents on the Chilliwack curbside collection program can place bare 4-foot tree sections at the curb for composting by 7AM on their regular collection day.
Learn more: https://loom.ly/OzQGv_k.
Chilliwack – Chilliwack is hosting the 2025 BC Mixed Doubles Curling Championship – January 2 to 5 at the Chilliwack Curling Club. Curl BC will
Victoria -Minimum piece rates for hand harvesting specified farm crops will increase by 3.9% on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. The increase applies to 15 agricultural
Fraser Valley – FVN AM News Monday December 30, 2024.Operation Red Nose Needs NYE Volunteers, Xmas Tree Pickup.