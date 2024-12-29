UPDATE on Carport Fire at Apartment on Yale Road in Chilliwack (VIDEO) – “Buttercup” Will Be Restored

Chilliwack – Early December 18 (2:45 AM) Chilliwack Fire responded to reports of a vehicle fire (Apartment car port) in the 4600 block of Yale Road. Upon arrival, firefighters found the fire had spread to a carport and a nearby vehicle.

Crews from Hall 1 and Hall 4 were able to aggressively knock down the flames, preventing further damage and eliminating the need to escalate to a first alarm structure fire.

No injuries to the public or firefighters were reported.

Two vehicles including the truck (Buttrercup) owned by the building manager were totaled.



The RCMP, with assistance from the Chilliwack Fire Department, is currently investigating the fire. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

From building manager Wendy Power – I’ve been surrounded by love and support from my sweety and family, my building owners came out from Vancouver to make sure I was Ok. Mayor Ken called and came by to see the truck. Caring attention from Fire Dept and lotsa levels of RCMP. Toooo many to count – wonderful messages from dear friends and acquaintances.

Power’s truck has been a source of pride for her as she has spent the past 15 years restoring “Buttercup”. She has had a number of run-ins with the homeless setting up using ans defecating in front of her building over the years.

December 29 UPDATE from Wendy Power – Sooooo many folks have reached out to share their sadness & anger at the targeted arson of Buttercup. It has been truly heartwarming, thank you so very much. I wanted you all to know that Chilliwack Firefighters, Chilliwack RCMP, the City of Chilliwack and ICBC have all been wonderful and extremely helpful during this horrific ordeal. Our tenant Jason’s quick actions at 2:30am prevented the fire spreading to our building, a neighbour’s garage and the apartment building right next door. This could’ve directly impacted almost 50 families. My plan is to continue Buttercups restoration. She’s made of metal and us Ol’ ladys don’t lay down easy.

Video is here

2024 Chilliwack Fire Yale – Wendy Power Truck – Buttercup –

