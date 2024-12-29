Roster for 2025 PJHL All-Star Game Includes Jets, Pilots, Flames – Monday January 13

Fraser Valley/Coquitlam (PJHL Media) – Rosters for the 2025 PJHL All-Star Game are out and some of the top names in the league will be on display.

Presented by MMR Truck & Equipment Repair Ltd., the All-Star Game will be hosted by the Port Coquitlam Trailblazers on Monday, Jan. 13 with puck drop set for 7 p.m. at the Port Coquitlam Community Centre.

The Ridge Meadows Flames have seven players suiting up for the Harold Brittain Conference, including PJHL 100-game veterans Zach Lagrange, Lukas Ravenstein, Jakob Loewen, Theo Kochan and Pierce Whyte. The league-leading Chilliwack Jets have four players in the game with netminder Luke Roberts joining defenceman Matteo Marini and forwards Erich Rommel and Kaelan Huibers.

For the Tom Shaw Conference, the All-Stars include four from the host team including Trailblazers leading scorer and hometown boy Marcus Jack. Conference top scorer Nicholas Noren represents the Richmond Sockeyes along with PJHL 100-gamers Michael McIntyre and Teo Lin and goalie Matthias Hasselmann.

Tickets are available through Showpass at the following link:

https://www.showpass.com/2025-pjhl-all-star-game-sponsored-by-mitchell-mobile

Click Here: PJHL ALL-STAR ROSTERS POCO 2025