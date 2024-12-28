Chilliwack School Board By-election Set for Saturday March 1, 2025

Chilliwack – As of press time, Katie Bartel and Laurie Throness are the only two declared candidates for the vacant position on Chilliwack School Board.

Former Trustee Heather Maahs resigned from the board after a 14 year run, after she became the MLA for Chilliwack North in the October 2024 Provincial Election.

From the City of Chilliwack:

ELECTION PERIOD

Wednesday, December 18, 2025 – Friday, January 31, 2025

NOMINATION PERIOD

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 – Friday, January 25, 2025

ELECTOR ORGANIZATION REGISTRATION DEADLINE

If the Candidate is being endorsed by an organization and wishes the endorsement to be included on the ballot, the Elector Organization Endorsement Package must be submitted to the Chief Election Officer or designate during the Nomination Period.

PRE-CAMPAIGN PERIOD (where specific rules around advertising and election financing apply)Wednesday, December 18, 2025 – January 31, 2025

CAMPAIGN PERIOD (candidate and third-party expense limits apply during this period)

February 1, 2025 – March 1, 2025

DECLARATION OF NOMINATED CANDIDATE

Friday, January 24, 2025, at 4:00 pm

DECLARATION OF ELECTION BY VOTING

Monday, February 3, 2025 at 4:00 pm

DEADLINE FOR RECEIVING ORIGINALS OF FAXED OR EMAILED NOMINATION DOCUMENTS

Friday, January 31, 2025, at 4:00 pm

GENERAL VOTING DAY

Saturday, March 1, 2025, 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

CHILLIWACK: Chilliwack Landing Sports Centre – 45530 Spadina Avenue

SARDIS: Vedder Middle School – 45560 South Sumas Road

ADVANCED VOTING

Wednesdays, February 19 & 26, 2025

8:00 am – 8:00 pm

Location:

Chilliwack Landing Sports Centre – 45530 Spadina Avenue

MAIL BALLOT VOTING

Requests for mail ballot packages open on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. Packages will be available for pick-up or mail-out starting Monday, February 17, 2025.

Request your package online at www.chilliwack.com/election/mailballots. For assistance, contact Legislative Services at 604.793.2986.

Deadline to request mail ballot packages: Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 2:00 pm.

Completed ballots can be returned to City Hall (8550 Young Road) during regular hours or via the 24/7 drop box, available until 8:00 pm on General Voting Day.

CAMPAIGN FINANCING DISCLOSURE STATEMENT FILING DEADLINE

Friday, May 30, 2025

CAMPAIGN FINANCING DISCLOSURE STATEMENT FILING DEADLINE WITH A $500.00 LATE FILING FEE

Monday, June 30, 2025