Chilliwack Fire – House Fire on Tyson, Neighbours Called It a Hoarder House

Sardis – On Friday night December 27(after 8:00 PM), Chilliwack Fire responded to a report of a structure fire in the 5600 block of Tyson Road. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered an active fire on the top floor of the residence, prompting a second alarm.

On social media, neighbors described this as a hoarder home with plenty of debris around the property.



Due to the swift actions of bystanders who immediately alerted the fire department, crews from Halls 1, 3, 4, and 6 were able to quickly and effectively combat the flames, minimizing the damage to the structure. Despite these efforts, the home remains uninhabitable.

There were no injuries to either the public or the firefighters.

The house was unoccupied at the time, and no smoke alarms were sounding. This incident serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of functional smoke alarms in ensuring safe evacuation during a fire. We urge everyone to regularly check their smoke alarms to enhance safety in such emergencies.



Additionally, the RCMP and BC Ambulance Service (BCAS) were on scene to offer support. The fire is currently under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department.