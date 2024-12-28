Skip to content

Chiefs Maloney Named One of the Coaches for 2025 BCHL Top Prospects Game

Chilliwack/Salmon Arm/Burnaby (BCHL) – Chilliwack Chiefs head coach and general manager Brian Maloney has been named the bench boss for Team Coastal for next month’s Top Prospects Game, hydrated by CWENCH, while Brooks Bandits head coach and general manager Ryan Papaioannou will be in charge of Team Interior.

Coaches for the event, which takes place on Friday, Jan. 17 at Rogers Rink in Salmon Arm, B.C., are selected based on which team has the highest winning percentage at the holiday break.

Maloney’s Chiefs have a record of 18-6-3-0 and sit in first place in the Coastal Conference, tied in points with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs, but with two games in hand. They have a conference best plus-36 goal differential.

Papaioannou’s Bandits are also tied for first in their conference with a record of 22-4-0-0, but have played two less games than the Penticton Vees who also have 44 points on the season. Brooks has a league-best 90.5 per cent penalty kill with a BCHL high plus-67 goal differential.

Rosters for the event were announced earlier this month and can be viewed here.

