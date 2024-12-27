Chilliwack Visual Artists – Iterations – Starts January 2

Chilliwack – The CVAA and O’Connor Group Art Gallery present ITERATIONS- Explorations in Cloth and Clay, featuring Artists: Ted Driediger and Lois Klassen.

In visual art, as in music, working within themes and variations offers the artists “playing room” as they revisit an idea, over and over, in its various permutations. Reiteration of a concept demonstrates that there is not just one end point to the working out of an idea. The viewer of these series is invited to participate in the artistic process of exploration and development.

Ted and Lois work in different media, namely cloth and clay. Multiple possibilities in surface design, use of colour, form and shape. are highlighted by this disparity of materials.

Driediger’s sculptural works focus on the idea of community and shelter in a village format with an emphasis on shape, volume, and interconnectedness.

Klassen’s work explores themes of social justice, grief and loss, and nostalgia for domestic arts of the past.

Opening Reception: Saturday, January 4, 2025 | 1 to 3pm at the O’Connor Group Art Gallery. Hours: 12 to 5 pm, Wednesday to Saturday

9201 Corbould St., Chilliwack.

2025 Chilliwack Visual Artists – Iterations



