Cultus Lake Curbside Pickup for Christmas Trees

Cultus Lake – To Cultus Lake Park residents,

Public Works staff will be picking up undecorated Christmas trees on Monday, December 30th and Monday, January 6th. Please place your trees curbside by 8:00 am. Trees that are flocked with decorations or tinsel will not be collected.

A reminder that Cultus Lake Park office will be closed on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, at 12:00 pm, and will re-open on Monday, January 6, 2025, at 8:30 am.

In the case of an emergency or issue while the office is closed, please contact:

Emergency 911

RCMP Non-Emergency 604-792-4611

Bylaw Enforcement 604-858-5298

Fraser Valley Regional District Emergency 1-800-528-0061

Ministry of Transportation 604-794-7414