Mission RCMP Busy with Collisions and Impaired Drivers

Mission – (Mission RCMP Social Media) – In the week leading up to Christmas, Mission RCMP say there were an average of two collisions every day that required police attendance, and numerous impaired drivers were also taken off the roads. Wherever you are off to this holiday season, please follow these holiday road safety tips:



•Slow down and drive safely. Be aware that the drivers around you are also probably rushing to get somewhere. Ask yourself whether getting there a couple of minutes faster is worth the risk of a speeding ticket or a collision;



•Liquor and cannabis not only impair your ability to drive, but also impair your ability to make good decisions. If you are planning on drinking alcohol or consuming cannabis, plan ahead. Don’t wait until the end of the night to figure out how to get home safely;



•If you see someone that you think is driving while impaired, call 911. Some people may hesitate to call because they’re not sure whether it’s worth reporting, but trust your instinct. If you’re considering reporting it, just make the call;



•If you’re having people over for dinner or drinks, ask how they’re getting home, or offer to call them a taxi. A friendly reminder from a friend or family member can go a long way in helping someone to make the decision not to drive.



Mission RCMP will be out day and night over the holiday season (and yes, we know about the “back roads”). We will be conducting impaired driving checks on various roads throughout our communities, and nothing wrecks a fun evening out like a 30-day impound, or a criminal charge.