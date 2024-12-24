Hope RCMP Nab Wrong Way Driver on Highway 1 – Asking for Witnesses to Come Forward

Hope – Drivers on Highway #1 did all the right things after a pickup truck crossed onto the wrong side of the highway when police tried to pull it over near Hope, BC. Now, police are looking for more witnesses to further the investigation.

On December 17, 2024, just before 9:30 a.m., a BC Highway Patrol officer was attempting to stop a white pickup truck for a speeding infraction eastbound on Highway #1 at Laidlaw Road. The white pickup truck did not stop for police, and instead used an emergency U-turn lane to drive into oncoming traffic. Fortunately, the westbound drivers immediately slowed down and pulled over, thus avoiding tragedy.

Shortly after, Hope RCMP located the vehicle abandoned nearby and determined it was stolen. At 10:00 a.m., a man who matched the description of the pickup truck driver was located on foot and arrested.

A 36-year-old Surrey man who is known to police is facing charges related to dangerous driving, possession of stolen property, and driving while prohibited. His name will not be released until charges are formally laid when he first appears in court on March 4, 2025.

If you witnessed this wrong-way driver on December 17, 2024, and particularly if you have any dash-camera video, please contact the Hope RCMP at 604-869-7750 and quote file 2024-54453.