Chilliwack Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – Christmas Eve 2024

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

BLACKWELL, Cayden

Age: 27

Height: 5’11” ft

Weight: 155lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Assault Peace Officer, Possession of Stolen Property, Possess Stolen Property >$5000, Resist/Obstruct Peace officer, and Driving While Prohibited

Warrant in effect: December 10, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

TROTCHIE, Blayne

Age: 35

Height: 5’7” ft

Weight: 168lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Breach of Release Order

Warrant in effect: December 10, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack