Chilliwack Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – Christmas Eve 2024

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
BLACKWELL, Cayden
Age: 27
Height: 5’11” ft
Weight: 155lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Wanted: Assault Peace Officer, Possession of Stolen Property, Possess Stolen Property >$5000, Resist/Obstruct Peace officer, and Driving While Prohibited
Warrant in effect: December 10, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
TROTCHIE, Blayne
Age: 35
Height: 5’7” ft
Weight: 168lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Breach of Release Order
Warrant in effect: December 10, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack