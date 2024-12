Ottawa – From Canada Post: There will be no regular collection or delivery of mail on December 25 and 26 and January 1.

Post offices will be closed; those operating in franchise locations may be open according to the host business’s hours of service.

While mail and parcel operations have resumed, restoring full service will take time.

NOTE International mail is now accepted for processing and delivery.

Visit their website for the latest updates: https://ow.ly/fT6350UtNSo