Cultus Lake – Soroptimist International of Chilliwack Kick off the New Year with a splash (literally!) and come support the community at the Polar Plunge on January 1st. (Main Beach starting at 2PM).

Soroptimist International of Chilliwack will be there with hot cocoa, coffee, and stickers to warm you up after the big dip.

It’s billed as “Freezin for a Reason”.

All proceeds go toward supporting the project Heather’s Hope Chest.