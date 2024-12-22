Chilliwack (with files from Tina Knowlan – Saturday December 21, the Winter Solstice was crazy. It was the annual christmas convoy/food drive around Fairfield Island. So grateful to those who put in the effort and showed up to spread cheer around this amazing family oriented neighborhood.

Thanks to Mavis Hnidy for so much work you put in! Going to Freshco and asking the manager to solicit food donations hit this right out of the park and together with the bins, and raised 1078.2lbs of food for TYDEL Foods community angels program, smashing our goal of 572 lbs.

Thanks to Mike Life for doing all the heavy lifting – between the 4 of us, you were the muscle. Also, thanks to Brett Trevor who was the co-pilot “Elf Navigator”, posting live updates to our community group.

Also Eryne Croquet, Kelly Dillabough and all the others (who aren’t FB friends) for decorating your ride and making the convoy a thing.

2024 Christmas Food Convoy Around Fairfield Island

2024 Fairfield Island Christmas Drive – December 21 – Tina Lynne