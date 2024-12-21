Skip to content

One Man Injured in Targeted Shooting on Duncan Avenue and Wren Street in Mission – Asking for Witnesses and Video

One Man Injured in Targeted Shooting on Duncan Avenue and Wren Street in Mission – Asking for Witnesses and Video

Mission – A 57 year old man has suffered non-life threatening injuries after a targeted shooting in Mission.

Shortly after 10AM on Saturday December 21, Mission RCMP responded to a shooting incident in a houseboat on the waterfront at Duncan Avenue and Wren Street in Mission. Limited information is available at this time, however, it appears the shooting was targeted and the general public is not believed to be at risk. One man was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects have been arrested and investigators are asking for anyone with information or surveillance footage in the area to please call Mission RCMP at 604-820-3548.

File # 2024-15296

