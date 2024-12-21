Abbotsford’s Conair Delivers 20th Dash 8-400 Firefighting Plane

Abbotsford – Abbotsford based Conair Group Inc. announced that the company has now converted 20 Dash 8-400 aircraft into aerial firefighters to fight wildfires, with 15 converted and delivered in the last four years alone. This production rate is unmatched around the world by producers of large land-based airtankers or large water scooping aircraft. Demand for the aircraft is strong, with all Dash 8-400AT and Dash 8-400MRE, the multi role variant, being purchased

or placed on long term contract by government agencies as the aircraft is completed.

“In 2025 we plan to deliver three additional Dash 8 airtankers for the fire season” adds Bertrand Lamaison, Director, Engineering & Customer Support. “It takes a long time to engineer, build, certify and deliver a new airtanker type. We have gone through that period of development and have streamlined our processes to maximize our production efficiency. The Dash offers decades of proven operational capability, plus advanced technologies that improve safety and effectiveness.”

In addition, France has sent two Dash 8-400MRE multi role airtankers to assist with the response following cyclone Chido’s devastation (link). These Dash are owned/operated by France but made in Abbotsford by Conair.