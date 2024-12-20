Skip to content

UPDATE – Executing Search Warrant on a Property in the area of Evans Road and Wells Road

Chilliwack – On Friday morning, (11AM) December 20, Chilliwack RCMP with the assistance of the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team (IERT) executed a search warrant on a property in the area of Evans Road and Wells Road (Creekside Estates).

Pepper Spray was used.

To ensure public safety, traffic in the immediate area was re-routed and some residences were evacuated.

A nearby school (Evans Elementary) was briefly put on hold and secure.

FVN has learned that by 1PM, the situation was over.

More to come.

