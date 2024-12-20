UFV Athletics Busy Recruiting Before Xmas

Fraser Valley – UFV Athletics Adding to 2025 Recruiting Classes:

MBB: Cascades add Lee from MEI for 2025 recruiting class

The University of the Fraser Valley men’s basketball program announced the addition of standout point guard Isaiah Lee to the team’s 2025 recruiting class last Friday. Lee joins his brother Jaylen with the Cascades and continues a strong family legacy with UFV basketball.



“He’s a highly skilled guy,” UFV head coach Joe Enevoldson said of his new recruit. “He’s played in big games, he helped lead MEI to the provincial final last year, so he’s not afraid of the moment.”



“He can shoot it and get to the rim. He’s going to be a bigger point guard in our conference. He’s got a winning mindset and he’s another guy who really wants to be here, and really wants to be a Cascade.”



Isaiah Lee

6’3″ Point Guard, Chilliwack, BC

MEI

Lee, who has claimed EVAA MVP, and AAA First-Team All-Star honours at the high school level, noted that UFV was an obvious landing spot for him.”

UFV was my best situation and thought it would be a good fit for me. I know most of the players on the basketball team already so I won’t have trouble fitting in.”

Lee’s father Mike Lee, played for the Cascades and helped the team capture two CCAA National titles (2000 and 2002), while his grandfather Pat Lee coached the UFV men’s program to three CCAA National titles (2000, 2002 and 2004).

“First and foremost, regardless of whether his dad and grandfather were here before, it had to be a fit for him” Enevoldson noted on the legacy Lee follows. “it’s a incredible story to have a grandfather, father and sons/brothers play at a university program. I think it speaks to what we’re trying to build here, and we are trying to emulate the success that Pat and Mike had when they were here in the CCAA.”

WVB: Cascades announce five for 2025 recruiting class

The University of Fraser Valley women’s volleyball program welcomed five new rookies to their roster in advance to the 2025 Canada West season in the fall. Bree Unchulenko, Andi Calon, Brooklyn Ross, Meera Hameed, and Bianca Pura will look to make their mark as Cascades.



“I am excited to coach the future generation of Cascades. This next wave of recruits brings athletes who are passionate and excited to continue the momentum of the program,” said head coach Janelle Rozema .



“This group has a lot of diverse skill and experience to add to both the court and the culture of our team. We are very honoured to welcome them to our community.”



Bree Unchulenko

5’10” Outsider Hitter

Esterhazy, SK

Esterhazy High School

Huskies 18U Premier



Unchulenko pointed to the team environment at UFV when asked about signing with the Cascades.



“I chose UFV because the coaches and players are a tight knit group, that strive to always improve by pushing each other, and I thrive in that environment.”



“I want to work hard and improve and challenge myself to become a starter for the team and compete for a national title.”



Andi Calon

6’0″ Middle

Drumheller, AB

St. Anthony’s School

Canada West Volleyball Club / CAQVC Extreme



“There are many reasons I chose UFV”, Calon emphasized on her decision to commit to the Cascades.



“One being the strong volleyball program and awesome coaches, their vision for the team really aligned with what I was looking for in a program and I know that they will help me develop into the best player I can be. Another reason for choosing UFV was the small class sizes, knowing that I’ll be able to have a personal relationship with professors really appeals to me, especially coming from a small town.”



“Eventually, I hope to be able to make an impact on the volleyball team both on and off the court. I want to be the best teammate possible and be known as a hard worker. Also, and it goes without saying, I would like to become the best player possible.”



Brooklyn Ross

5’2″ Libero / DS

Abbotsford, BC

MEI

Jr. Cascades



Ross, the libero had her sights set on the Cascades for years since playing her youth with the Jr. Cascades.



“I chose UFV because within a couple days of doing a summer camp run by the varsity team they made me feel like one of them. I felt I had grown a connection with the team in a short span of time and found myself becoming very comfortable laughing and playing with them, which made it easy for me to picture myself there in the future.”



“I want to have fun and build meaningful connections while being pushed to be the best player and version of myself I can be.”



Meera Hameed

5’10” Left Side / Setter

Edmonton, AB

Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School

18U Queens Extreme



“I chose UFV because it offers an amazing environment for me to excel both athletically and academically. From the moment I met Coach Janelle, I could sense the passion and commitment she brings to the program. UFV’s volleyball program is built on a culture of excellence and pride, and I’m so excited to be a part of it.”



Hameed recognizes the already established team and only wants to add more.



“My goal with the Cascades is to become a stronger player, both mentally and physically. I aim to develop my game strategically, learning to read the field and make impactful decisions in critical moments. Additionally, I want to contribute to the team’s success and help push the program to new heights, continuously challenging myself to grow as an athlete and a teammate.”



Bianca Pura

5’8″ Outside Hitter

Winnipeg, MB

St. Mary’s Academy

Cobras Volleyball Club

Pura references that the program will only further her talents in a positive way.



“I chose UFV because it offers academic excellence in the career path I want to pursue. The school also provides a high-level volleyball program, being one of the best in the country that I believe can further develop my physical and mental aspects of the game.”



“As a Cascade, I want to become the best player I can possibly be and contribute to the already existing positive and successful atmosphere.”

