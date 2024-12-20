Potential Spring 2025 Federal Election – NDP Threaten No Confidence Vote When Parliament Comes Back from Christmas Break

Ottawa (with files from BIV/CBC/Canadian Press) – NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says New Democrats will bring forward a non-confidence motion in an effort to bring the government down in the next sitting of the House of Commons.

The House rose Tuesday for the Christmas break and won’t return until Jan. 27.

This coming on the heels of former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland being rotated out of the federal cabinet.

From her statement at that time: On Friday, you told me you no longer want me to serve as your Finance Minister and offered me another position in the cabinet. Upon reflection, I have concluded that the only honest and viable path is for me to resign from the cabinet.

Incoming US President Donald Trump criticized Freeland with a “good riddance” meme shortly after that.