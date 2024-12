Abbotsford – Around 5PM on Friday December 20, there was a heavy police presence in the underground parkade of HighStreet Mall.

Officers from multiple jurisdictions assisted in the arrest of a man who was operating a stolen truck dangerously in the Mission and Abbotsford areas over the previous hour.

The RCMP Air 1 Helicopter was tracking the suspect vehicle, which led to the arrest.

The suspect is currently in AbbyPD custody, and the public is not at risk.

More to come.