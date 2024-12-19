Staff at Mission Community Services Discover Body of Client Who Was Well Known To Them

Mission – Mission Community Services Society (MCSS) released a statement that an individual known to its Housing & Shelter programs was found unresponsive outside of the Food Centre early Tuesday morning, before programs and nearby businesses opened. MCSS staff and volunteers provided first aid until paramedics arrived, who then assessed the individual and pronounced his death.

Message from our Interim Executive Director, Shawn Boulter:

On behalf of Mission Community Services Society (MCSS), I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of an individual connected to our Housing & Shelter programs. This loss is a reminder of the complex and often invisible struggles many in our community face, and our hearts go out to the family, friends, and everyone impacted by this event.

Our staff and volunteers acted quickly to provide first aid, and while we are grateful for the timely response from paramedics, the outcome is one we never wish to face. Unfortunately, this incident reinforces the urgency of the work we do, and the need for continued collaboration to address the gaps in services for those experiencing homelessness.

MCSS remains committed to its mission of supporting those in need, offering a helping hand during life’s most challenging moments. As we reflect on this tragedy, and especially in this holiday season, we are reminded that our efforts alone are not enough, and that meaningful change requires a community-wide approach, where service providers, local authorities, and residents work together to make a difference.

Our thoughts are with all those affected by this loss, and we continue to stand in solidarity with the individuals and families we serve.