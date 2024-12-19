BUSINESS STORY – Chilliwack Chipotle Opening December 23 at Vedder and Luckakuck

California/Chilliwack – (Build Chilliwack) – Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its first location in the city on Saturday, December 23. The new restaurant is located at 7670 Vedder Road, at the busy corner of Vedder Road and Luckakuck Way, in the former Tim Hortons building (Near Cottonwood Mall).

This marks the first-ever Chipotle in Chilliwack, answering the long-standing question of, “When will Chilliwack get a Chipotle?” The opening has been highly anticipated, as locals have previously had to travel to cities like Langley or Abbotsford to enjoy the popular chain’s burritos, bowls, tacos, and more.

The Chilliwack Chipotle opening comes just in time for the holidays, offering a convenient and fresh meal option during the busiest time of the year. Known for its customizable menu and focus on fresh, sustainably sourced ingredients, Chipotle has a devoted following, and this location is expected to be busy from day one.

For anyone wondering, “Where is the Chipotle in Chilliwack located?”, it’s at a prime spot on Vedder Road, offering easy access for locals and visitors alike. With its arrival, Chilliwack’s food scene continues to expand, bringing in more diverse dining options for the growing community.