Crimestoppers Crime of the Week – Shots Fired in Abbotsford

Unsolved Crime: Shots Fired

Title: AbbyPD Responds to Shots Fired Call on Harris Road

Date: December 8 2024

Location: Abbotsford, B.C

Details:

File # 2024-51161

On December 8th, 2024, at 06:17 hours, AbbyPD Patrol Officers responded to the report of shots fired on a property in the 31500 Block of Harris Road.

The initial investigation has determined that a property owner arrived to find a man on his property. An interaction occurred between the owner of the property and a male suspect, resulting in the suspect discharging a firearm and fleeing on foot. No one was injured in this incident. The Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service, the Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team, and RCMP Air Services (Air One) assisted with the initial response and subsequent search of the area; however, the suspect remains outstanding.

The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit is in the early stages of the investigation and believe this to be an isolated incident. It is also requested that residents and citizens in the area remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the Abbotsford Police Department. The outstanding male suspect was last seen wearing a black hoody with a Quicksilver brand logo on the back, dark jeans and a light-coloured ball-cap.

Investigators seek witnesses and dashcam footage from those who may have been travelling along Harris Road from Bates Road to Martin Way around this time. If you can assist, please call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

If you have information and wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at http://solvecrime.ca, or download the “P3 Tips” app.