Arosa Sui/Calgary/Cultus Lake – After the first ski cross run of the FIS season at Arosa, Switzerland, Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden sits atop the leader board.

Howden picked up his first medal of the season by winning the men’s big final ahead of Italy’s Simone Deromedis and David Mobaerg of Sweden.

Next up, the Canadian crew will be back at the World Cup in Innichen, ITA, from Dec. 19-21.

FIS Results are here.