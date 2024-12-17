One Person in Custody After Seabird Island Assault

Agassiz – A man has been hospitalized, and another taken into custody, after police responded to assault involving a possible weapon on Seabird Island First Nation (FN).

On Monday, December 16, Agassiz RCMP frontline officers responded to Seabird Island FN, where they located a man who had been physically assaulted and sustained serious injuries. The man was attended to by BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) and transported to hospital by ambulance.

The responding frontline officers quickly identified a male suspect. It was reported that the suspect had fled on foot and was believed to be in possession of a weapon.

For the safety of the public, the community was put into a shelter in place, impacting two schools and the Band Office. The suspect was located and apprehended a short time later without further incident. The man remains in police custody and the investigation is ongoing.