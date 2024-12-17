Death of Kent Institution Inmate – Christopher Braun

Agassiz (Correctional Service Canada) – On December 15, 2024, Christopher Braun, an inmate from Kent Institution, died while in custody following a serious assault.

At the time of death, the inmate was 43 years old and had been serving an indeterminate sentence since January 27, 2021.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances.

CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

Accortding to the Regina Leader -Post, Braun had a violent history.

In 2019 Braun was accused in the death of 27-year-old Morris Poitras from Fort Qu’Appelle.

Back in 2005, Christopher Dillon Braun made his first court appearance on a second-degree murder charge, accused in the fatal stabbing of 40-year-old Justin Zaba the year before. In 2006, he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter and received the equivalent of a six-year sentence. Less than three months after Zaba’s death, Braun committed another stabbing, this one initially resulting in an attempted murder charge. (At the time of the non-fatal stabbing, he had not yet been charged in Zaba’s death.) He later pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in relation to the second incident, resulting in an 18-month sentence.