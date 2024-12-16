Valdy at Harrison Memorial Hall – January 11(VIDEO)

Harrison – Play me a rock ‘n’ roll song

Don’t play me songs about freedom and joy

Play me a rock ‘n’ roll song

Or don’t play me no song at all

Valdy

The Harrison Festival Society is delighted to announce that one of Canada’s most revered folk singers, Valdy, will be returning to Harrison Hot Springs for a show on Saturday, January 11, 2025.

“Valdy has a way of making the crowd feel comfortable from the first note, and of making any room feel intimate,” says Harrison Festival Artistic Director Andy Hillhouse. “He’s the consummate performer.” Now at 80 years old, Valdy is still rocking the stage with the energy of someone half his age.

Tickets are $28 and are on sale now. Kids 12 and under are free. For more information on tickets and the artist, please visit harrisonfestival.com