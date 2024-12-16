Mission RCMP Wrap for December 2 – 8 – Home Invasion, Break and Enters and a Bitcoin Scam

Mission – A snapshot of Mission RCMP from December 2 to 8 includes:

Calls for service that week: 285

Proactive patrols of identified hot spots: 15

Curfew checks: 1

Break and enters were reported to two businesses. The first occurred on the night of Friday November 29, when an offender cut a fence to access the rear storage yard of a business along Glasgow Avenue. Several pieces of power equipment were stolen from the yard. Then around 6:40 am on December 5, a witness called after seeing someone breaking into an industrial yard on London Avenue. An officer from the Canadian Police Service was in the area, and arrested a 33-year-old man, who was found hiding behind a dumpster. The man had numerous break-and-enter tools in his possession, and was held in custody for a bail hearing.

A shipping container at Valley Christian School on Cedar Street was also broken into, during the early morning hours of December 5. CCTV shows two male offenders stealing propane tanks, water cannisters and a basketball. The offenders have not yet been identified.

A home invasion occurred at a residence on Dunsmuir Street, at around 8 pm on December 5. Three masked males entered the house and demanded that the residents turn over their car keys. Five people in the home confronted the intruders, who ran off without getting anything. Fortunately, no one was injured, and the matter is still being investigated. Anyone who saw any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area of Dunsmuir Street between 7th Avenue and 11th Avenue on the evening of December 5 should call Mission RCMP, at 604-826-7161.

On the evening of December 7, police received a 911 call from a male asking for help, before the call disconnected. Mission RCMP were able to identify that the call came from the area of the Lost Creek Forest Service Road, just north of Sylvester Road in Hatzic. Officers attended and found a Porsche Boxster stuck on some rocks on the side of the Forest Service Road. The 23-year-old male driver from Langley showed signs of impairment, and failed two roadside screening tests. He received a 90-day driving prohibition, and his vehicle was impounded for 30-days.

On the afternoon of December 6, a witness reported seeing a pickup truck submerged in the water at the Stave Lake boat launch. Police and the fire department attended and confirmed the truck was completely submerged in the water. Thanks to the considerable efforts of a local tow company, they were able to remove the truck from the lake. No one was inside, and officers determined that the truck had recently been stolen from Maple Ridge. If anyone saw the truck, a grey 1992 Mazda B2200 in the area, or saw anything suspicious around the boat launch on December 6, please contact Mission RCMP.

A 65-year-old from Mission was targeted in a Bitcoin scam. The fraudsters first told the man that his Amazon account had been breached. When he told them he did not have an Amazon account, he was transferred to an Ottawa deputy Crown attorney, who directed him to go to a specific Bitcoin ATM and purchase a large amount of Bitcoin, then to send the attorney the QR code from the Bitcoin purchase. As always, be aware that any sort of call demanding payment in the form of gift cards or cryptocurrency is a scam. If you are unsure about the legitimacy of a call, an email, or a letter you receive, you are always welcome to come speak with us at the Mission RCMP, and let us help identify whether or not it is a scam.

