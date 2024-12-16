Mission RCMP Investigating Driver Hitting Power Pole on Dewdney Trunk Road Near Keystone Avenue

Mission – Shortly before 10AM on Monday December 16, Mission RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Dewdney Trunk Road just north of Keystone Avenue. A black Toyota 4Runner left the roadway and crashed through a utility pole before coming to rest in some bushes alongside the roadway. An off-duty paramedic and firefighter were first on scene, however they could not approach the vehicle as a long section of power lines had been pulled down due to the broken pole, and the lines were in close proximity to the vehicle. The area also experienced a power outage because of the collision.

The sole occupant – a 33-year-old from Mission – left the scene after the crash. A police dog attended and led officers to an abandoned structure nearby, where the man was located inside. The man exhibited symptoms of impairment, however because he was transported to hospital with minor injuries, he was unable to comply with providing breath samples. Officers instead issued a blood demand , in order to obtain and analyze his blood for evidence to confirm whether he was driving while impaired. No one else was injured or involved in the collision, and the investigation is ongoing. Dewdney Trunk Road remains closed in both directions between Keystone Avenue and Richards Avenue, while repairs are made on the utility wires.

The roadway is expected to re-open Monday evening.