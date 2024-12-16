Skip to content

GW Graham Gets A Baseball Academy

Sardis – The Chilliwack Board of Education has approved the District’s first Baseball Academy at @gw_graham_secondary.

Since 2020, the secondary school has partnered with Tzeachten First Nation and @goufv to run a baseball program. Now, as an academy, G.W. Graham will be able to offer enhanced coaching and mentoring for students passionate about baseball, fastpitch, or fitness.

“I’m lucky to work with a team of teachers and administrators who are highly innovative and strive to create programs and opportunities that positively connect students,” said Beth Clarke, Vice Principal at G.W. Graham. “Whether it’s through academics, theatre, trades, music, or athletics, we want students to find a place at G.W. Graham.”

To register a student in the Baseball Academy for the 2025/2026 school year, parents and guardians can contact their secondary school counsellor.

2024 GW Graham Baseball Academy
2024 Hope Fog Fest

All About Expos Christmas Gifts Expo

