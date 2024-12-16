Chilliwack Council’s Last Meeting for 2024 Includes Chief Electoral Officer for Upcoming School Board By Election, and an Apartment Building Proposal on Cleveland Avenue

Chilliwack – The Final Chilliwack Council meeting for 2024 will be rather busy, including:

At the Provincial election held on October 19, 2024, Heather Maahs, a Chilliwack School District

Trustee, was the successful candidate in her riding. Ms. Maahs has since submitted her resignation

from the School Board, which means the City of Chilliwack is required to hold a by-election.

In accordance with “Election Procedures Bylaw 2018, No. 4520” and School District No. 33

“Bylaw 2 – Trustee Elections”, the Chilliwack School District has entered into an Agreement with the

City of Chilliwack to conduct its elections and by-elections. All rules and regulations that apply to

general local elections apply to a by-election with the following exceptions:

The Chief Election Officer must set a general voting day to be on a Saturday no later than 80 days

after the date they are appointed (no later than March 7, 2025);

ALSO

Planning – RZ001751 and DP001813 – 46068, 46074 and 46088 Cleveland Avenue

RecommendationThat “Zoning Bylaw Amendment Bylaw 2024, No. 5444”, which proposes to rezone properties located at 46068, 46074 and 46088 Cleveland Avenue from an R1-A (Urban Residential) Zone to an R5 (Low Rise Apartment) Zone, be given first and second reading. (Presentation)

RecommendationThat “Zoning Bylaw Amendment Bylaw 2024, No. 5444”, which proposes to rezone properties located at 46068, 46074 and 46088 Cleveland Avenue from an R1-A (Urban Residential) Zone to an R5 (Low Rise Apartment) Zone, be given third reading.

RecommendationThat Council approve the issuance of Development Permit DP001813 with respect to properties located at 46068, 46074 and 46088 Cleveland Avenue, subject to the recommendations of the Design Review Advisory Committee and the conditions as set out within the draft Development Permit

From Build Chilliwack:Golden Bay Trading Inc. is proposing a four-storey apartment building at 46068, 46074, and 46088 Cleveland Avenue, consolidating three parcels currently occupied by single-family homes. The project will feature 44 residential units, including smaller apartment options, and a single-level underground parkade with 57 parking spaces.

The design includes 530m² of shared amenity space for residents. This consists of 219m² of indoor facilities, including a fitness room, party room, and boardroom, alongside 311m² of outdoor space featuring a rooftop lounge, a playground, and seating areas. The landscaping plan exceeds the minimum requirements, with 33 trees proposed for the site.

Situated in Chilliwack’s downtown core, the project aligns with the area’s existing character, surrounded by multi-unit residential developments and close to transit, schools, and commercial services. The design includes features such as walk-up units with patios facing Cleveland Avenue, glazing for enhanced natural light and visibility, and upgrades to the street frontage, including sidewalks, curbs, and LED street lighting.

Finally:That the “2025 Financial Plan Bylaw 2024, No. 5449” be adopted;

and further, that the Minutes of the following Committee meetings be received for information:

Chilliwack Parks and Trails Advisory Committee meeting held November 26, 2024;

Affordable Housing and Development Advisory Committee meeting held November 27, 2024; and,

Heritage Advisory Committee meeting held November 28, 2024.