Canada Post Re-Start for Parcels, Letters, International Mail

Ottawa – Canada Post will restart operations tomorrow and begin the process of safely ramping up and stabilizing operations across the country. With a large, integrated network of processing plants, depots and post offices, stabilizing operations will take time and the company asks Canadians for their patience.

Canada Post will continue to keep Canadians updated with information posted on canadapost.ca.

Parcels, Lettermail and Direct Marketing mail

On a first-in, first-out basis, Canada Post will start working through the mail and parcels trapped in the system since the strike began on November 15, 2024.

New commercial volumes will not be accepted into the network until Thursday, December 19.

Service guarantees are suspended as the company ramps up operations.

Canadians should expect delivery delays through the remainder of 2024 and into January 2025.

Post office hours of operation may vary as the company works to stabilize operations.

International mail and parcels

The postal system will start accepting new international mail on December 23.

Canada Post will work to process a significant accumulation of international mail and parcels currently queued up to enter the postal system.

Customers should expect delays into 2025.