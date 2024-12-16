2025 Chilliwack Giants AGM – January 28

Chilliwack – Join Chilliwack Giants on January 28th for ther Annual General Meeting. The meeting will be held in the Slesse Room at the Evergreen Hall. Meeting will begin at 6:00pm.

There will be draws for FREE registration and refreshments. Attendance is open to all Giants members and we’re hoping to see all of you there.



The AGM is when the Giants start planning the next season and discuss the previous season to see what went well and what could be improved. This is also when they will elect new Board members. If there were any aspects of this past season that you didn’t like, or if there are changes that you’d like to see, getting involved on the Board is the way to see those addressed. The Chilliwack Giants Minor Football Association is 100% run by volunteers. Every single aspect, whether it’s visible or behind the scenes, is done by volunteers.



