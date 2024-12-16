2024 Ruth and Naomi’s Not Forgotten Memorial – Thursday December 19

Chilliwack – On Thursday evening, December 19, RAN Ruth and Naomi’s will again be holding the Not Forgotten Memorial for people who we lost over the past year, who were unhoused.

RAN are holding it at the Ann Davis Transitional Society parking lot on Young Street from 6:30-7:15PM.

Once again this is a candlelight memorial service and anyone can attend.

Other social service providers will be involved as well. Last year was a very meaningful time together and RAN hops that this year, more people from the community will join them.

RAN Executive Director ED Scott Gaglardi:

“Our annual Not Forgotten memorial honours the lives of our unhoused neighbours who have passed away this year. It’s a reminder of our shared humanity and the value of every life. We hope this event will foster compassion, raise awareness about the systemic issues surrounding homelessness, and inspire our community not to walk by, but to continue working toward solutions that affirm the dignity of all.”