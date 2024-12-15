Mission RCMP FOUND SAFE – Missing 16 Year Old Cassia Munro

Mission – DECEMBER 15 UPDATE – The Mission RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 16-year-old female reported missing on December 10 has been located, and she is safe and sound. The RCMP thanks the media and public for their assistance.

ORIGINAL STORY – RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Cassia Munro, who was reported missing on December 10.

Cassia Munro was last seen on December 10.

Description of Cassia Munro:

Caucasian female

16 years old

5 ft 4 in (163 cm)

111 pounds (50 kg)

Brown hair

Blue eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cassia Munro is urged to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.