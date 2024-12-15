Federal-Provincial-Territorial Emergency Management Exemplary Service Award is Awarded to Jenna Noppen of Sumas First Nation

Sumas FN /Semá:th Territory, Abbotsford – Semá:th (Sumas) First Nation announced that Jenna Noppen, our Disaster Recovery Manager, has been officially awarded the Federal-Provincial-Territorial (FPT) Emergency Management Exemplary Service Award (EMESA). This award is presented on behalf of the FPT Senior Officials Responsible for Emergency Management (SOREM). Jenna will travel to Ottawa in February to accept this award.

The EMESA is a prestigious award that highlights exceptional service and outstanding achievement in the field of emergency management. It acknowledges individuals and groups across Canada who demonstrate excellence in preventing, preparing for, responding to, and recovering from emergencies and disasters.

Jenna’s award is a joint nomination in support of Resilient Communities for her work in establishing Emergency Support Services for Nations (ESSFN). ESSFN is the Regional Indigenous Team and was established to support and enhance the capacity of Indigenous communities, within the Mainland Coast Salish Region, in providing emergency support services. ESSFN recognizes the unique needs and strengths of Indigenous communities and aims to ensure culturally appropriate support during emergencies. ESSFN emphasizes Nation-to-Nation collaboration and the autonomy of care and self-determination principles.

This award not only acknowledges Jenna’s dedication and excellence in emergency management but also highlights the importance of Indigenous voices in safeguarding their communities. For many Indigenous nations, emergency preparedness and disaster recovery efforts are deeply interwoven with cultural values and traditional knowledge. Jenna’s work exemplifies how these unique perspectives and strengths can guide resilient, community-centered approaches to managing emergencies. Her recognition serves as a testament to the critical role Indigenous involvement plays in fostering safety, sustainability, and cultural preservation, inspiring a more inclusive and collaborative approach to emergency management across Canada.

“This recognition is a testament to the collaborative efforts, resilience, and dedication of the incredible Mainland Coast Salish regional Emergency Support Services for Nations team and the important work we’ve accomplished together over the past year. I’m honoured to receive this award and grateful for the privilege of serving our communities in S’ólh téméxw.”

-Jenna Noppen

“On behalf of the Chief and Council of Sumas First Nation, we are honored to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Jenna Noppen for her Federal/Provincial/Territorial Award for Emergency Management Exemplary Service – Resilient Communities. Jenna’s hard work, and commitment have not only brought her this well-deserved recognition, but she has also made our community proud. Jenna’s contributions to prepare and keep our community safe serves as an inspiration to all of us. We endorse Jenna’s award and celebrate her success, knowing that she will continue to enhance public safety and bring great things to our community. Once again, congratulations to Jenna on her this remarkable achievement. We look forward to witnessing your continued success and contributions to our community.”

-Sumas First Nation Chief & Council

S’ólh téméxw te íkw’elò. Xólhmet temekw’ stám ít kwelát. This is our land. We must look after everything that belongs to us. This work not only helps us connect as an Indigenous community but with our neighbouring communities and stakeholders as well. Sumas First Nation is a robust Indigenous Community located near Abbotsford, BC. Sumas has approximately 350 members and currently resides on a reserve land of approximately 600 acres.

Lets’emó:t – One Heart, One Mind