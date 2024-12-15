Abbotsford Releases Updated Business Retention and Expansion Strategy

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford have released an updated Business Retention and Expansion Strategy and action plan, designed to support and grow local businesses and reinforce Abbotsford’s position as the economic Hub of the Fraser Valley.

The strategy was developed through extensive engagement and focused consultation with stakeholders and feedback received from the City’s Economic Development Table made up of local business representatives and through the Business Retention and Expansion survey conducted earlier this year. This feedback helped identify key priorities and actionable steps to enhance Abbotsford’s vibrant and diverse economy while supporting the growth of over 7,700 businesses currently operating in Abbotsford.

“As the economic Hub of the Fraser Valley, our goal is to create an environment where local businesses can thrive, attract new investments, and foster innovation and growth,” said Mayor of Abbotsford, Ross Siemens. “This updated Business Retention and Expansion Strategy reflects Abbotsford’s commitment to being a business-friendly city full of economic opportunity, where people can live, work and invest long term.”

Key areas of focus and goals of the new strategy and supporting action plan include:

Enhanced support for Abbotsford businesses navigating municipal processes;

Enhanced and new online resources for businesses centralized in on location through the creation of a “one-stop shop” webpage;

Strengthened relationships and communications with the businesses through an enhanced business visitation program and regular surveys;

Facilitated collaboration between businesses and education/training providers to share workforce needs and develop marketing initiatives to support employee recruitment and retention; and,

Facilitated and enhanced collaboration and information sharing with local First Nations on economic development matters.

As part of the strategy, the City has launched an updated webpage, which includes a new Business Hub and online Business Resource Guide, to create a one-stop shop for all things business within Abbotsford. In the new year, the City will be launching a comprehensive Business Visitation program, including Business Spotlights with Mayor and Council, which will promote and highlight different Abbotsford businesses and sectors within the community.

The updated Business Retention and Expansion Strategy and expanded economic development services, aligns with the City’s 2022-2026 Strategic Plan, which emphasizes fostering a vibrant and growing economy. For more information on the Business Retention and Expansion Strategy, visit www.abbotsford.ca/business-retention.