Business Plan for Abbotsford – Thrift Store and Cat Adoption Centre (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – Logan Bryan once ran the Veganist in Chilliwack and has now gone onto another unique project.

Bryan is the founder of Abby Cat Daddy, and now has his sights set to open a facility that operates as both a thrift store and cat adoption centre.

This is all about being self-supporting.

You can donate directly to this mega project by clicking the link below: https://www.zeffy.com/fundraising/don…

He released a video describing in detail, what the goals are.

In a media statement for FVN:

1. The goal is to reach this number within the next 3-4 months with the intent on opening the Thrift store within 6 months, ahead of the adoption centre.

2. In the last 2.5 years we have adopted out and TNR’d (Trap Neuter <Vaccinate and ID> Return’d) around 350 cats in addition to the 80 spay/neuter certificates we have issued since March of this year and the hundreds of cats we have helped move into other rescues in this time. In the last year (2024) we have adopted out 70 cats with an (adoptable) intake of 110 cats & kittens with 50 currently in care, 21 of the 70 adoptions this year were from cats in we in took during 2023 and two from 2022. Our current average days in care is 243 when previously it hovered around 100 days. Last year we had only done 64 adoptions all of 2023 but our intake was only 72 cats.

3. The main difference in the goals is the difference between having small cat condos VS cat-centric living accommodations that promotes higher engagement for the cats & kittens awaiting in the adoption centre and how adopters will be able to interact with the cats (sitting in the room vs looking in through a cage system and being able to view the cats from the thrift store while shopping)

4. We have a few fundraisers right now that we are preparing for to announce in January of 2025 plus we are also looking for grants to be able to hit our target.