Abbotsford’s Nick Taylor Immortalized in Logo for RBC Canadian Open

Fraser Valley/Oakville Ontario – What began as a marketing initiative to highlight an iconic winning moment at the RBC Canadian Open, will now take its permanent place in tournament history.

Golf Canada, in partnership with title sponsor RBC is pleased to announce that the reimagined tournament logo celebrating (Abbotsford’s) Nick Taylor’s historic win as the first Canadian champion in 69 years, will now become the tournament’s permanent mark.

“Team RBC Ambassador Nick Taylor’s historic winning putt will forever be an iconic moment in Canadian sports history and one of the most thrilling plays at our country’s national championship,” said Mary DePaoli, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, RBC. “It is only fitting that Nick leaves a lasting legacy on the tournament logo and we continue to be very proud of the mark he’s made on Canadian golf.”

The revised brand identity for Canada’s National Men’s Open Championship originally rolled out in 2024 as a one-year tribute to Taylor’s iconic 72-foot winning putt on the fourth playoff hole to defeat Tommy Fleetwood at Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto.

The putter toss logo was universally well received and earlier this week, was named the PGA TOUR’s Best Marketing Initiative for 2024 as part of the Tour’s season-ending meetings in Orlando, Fla.

“We are incredibly proud to forever immortalize this signature winning moment in Canadian sports history as the permanent brand identity and logo mark for the RBC Canadian Open,” said Tim McLaughlin, Chief Marketing Officer, Golf Canada. “The original plan was for this to be a one-year tribute, however, the putter toss logo was so well received that we felt celebrating Nick Taylor and this signature moment permanently on the core championship mark was an easy choice. The putter toss logo has now been emblazoned on the RBC Canadian Open trophy signifying the permanence of the change.”