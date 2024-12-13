OBITUARY – Former Chilliwack MLA and School Board Chair Dan Coulter Has Died

Chilliwack – Tribute are pouring in after the passing of Former Chilliwack MLA and School Board Chair Dan Coulter .

Last Friday he suffered a major medical episode. Coulter was 49.

Statement from Heather Stoutenburg and Aaron Sumexheltza of the BC NDP on the Passing of Dan Coulter;

It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the loss of Dan Coulter, a devoted advocate for the people of British Columbia, a passionate voice for inclusivity and justice, and a cherished member of the BC NDP family.



As past Chair of the Chilliwack School Board and President of CUPE 3787, and later as the MLA for Chilliwack, the Parliamentary Secretary for Accessibility, and Minister of State for Infrastructure and Transit, Dan always championed the underdog. He worked tirelessly to ensure that everyone, regardless of their abilities or circumstances could participate fully in our communities and share in the opportunities of a fairer BC.



To those of us who knew him, Dan was so much more than a colleague — he was a friend and a mentor. He was smart, funny, thoughtful and honest. But above all things, he was kind.



On behalf of the BC NDP, we extend our deepest condolences to Dan’s family, friends, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. He was the very best of us.



A private service will be held on Saturday. A local public service will be held in Chilliwack on January 11. Instead of flowers, the family has asked for donations to the Chilliwack Restorative Justice and Youth Advocacy Association, Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society, and the BC SPCA.

From the Chilliwack Teachers’ Association Mourns the Loss of Dan Coulter, former MLA and Dedicated Advocate for Public Education. Thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

Chilliwack Teaches Association Statement on the Passing of Dan Coulter Dec 2024

From former Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon:

My heart is heavy with the loss of our friend Dan.



So many in Chilliwack and across BC have been impacted by his work and advocacy, and I know his legacy and memory will live on with everyone who called him friend. My thoughts are with his family right now, as well as with the many who loved him.



Dan will be remembered by so many friends, colleagues, and constituents for his work, his sense of humour, and his commitment to community. I am so grateful for our time working together for this place we love. I will miss his quick smile and easy laugh, our enthusiastic and energetic conversations, and his passion for our community.



Goodbye has come much too soon, rest well my friend.

2024 Dan Coulter and Kelli Paddon Instagram

Former Mission Mayor and MLA Pam Alexis:

Our collective hearts are broken. I will miss this kind human who had the ability to bring clarity to any situation in a flash. I am so lucky to have called him my friend.

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl:

Devastating news. Dan was a dedicated public servant who loved Chilliwack. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and many friends.

From Willow Reichelt, SD33 School Trustee:

Dan Coulter passed away yesterday evening after experiencing a medical emergency last week. This is a terrible loss for the city and the province but especially for his family and friends.

Many of you knew Dan as a dedicated former MLA and school trustee. During his years in public office, Dan was a steadfast supporter of good governance, human rights and workers’ rights. He worked tirelessly to make our city better. He had a gift for making everyone in a room feel comfortable and making everyone he talked to feel valued.

I knew Dan as one of my dearest friends. We first met when we were both running for school trustee in 2018. Dan was an incumbent, and I was a newcomer, and he was very generous with advice about political strategy. When we were both elected, he was chair and I was vice chair. We became a team, and Dan’s mentorship was invaluable as I navigated my first year on the board. When he became MLA, he hired me to work in his constituency office. The best part of my job was that I got to spend my days with Dan.

It’s quite difficult to share things about a close friendship, because so much is personal or requires context. However, here are some things that will give you a small window into the Dan I knew:

He was thankful for every day that he got to spend as an MLA and never took it for granted. He was awed that he got to be one of the people who’ve been privileged to sit in the BC Legislature. He always talked about how lucky he felt to be able to work in such a beautiful building with such amazing people.

When he lost the election in October, Dan was less upset than I was. He told me that people were hurting (cost of living, cost of housing, etc.) and that when people are hurting they tend to vote for change, even when their problems are not the fault of the current government. Despite no longer being an MLA, Dan was fully committed to continuing to work with his party to focus on the everyday concerns of British Columbians.

It can sometimes be a mistake to work for a friend (not all friendships can survive that dynamic) but Dan was fantastic boss. He appreciated his employees so much that the constituency office was a completely non-hierarchical work environment. He made requests rather than demands and always, always thanked us for our work (even when we were literally just doing what we were paid to do). He was quick to give credit, and he was unabashedly proud of us. For example, I made a graphic about how to use our button maker that we’d put on our table at events. He’d frequently show it to people and say, “Look what Willow made! Isn’t it cool?”

Dan was very serious about his work, but he was also capable of displaying childlike enthusiasm. In particular, he loved cows. Whenever we visited dairy farms, he would have a professional and informed discussion with the farmers, but the real highlight was when he’d get to pet some cows. His face would light up, and I always thought, “Man, this must be what Dan looked like as a little boy.”

He loved to tell stories about his questionable decision making in his youth. One of my favourites is that when he was in his early twenties, he was a Millwright and making good money—so much money that he was able to buy a house (this was when houses cost less than $200K). He also had a motorcycle and would drive the bike right into the house and park it in the living room. When he told this story he would laugh and say, “The place always smelled like gas, which was pretty gross, but I thought it was so cool.”

He had a great sense of humour, and we were constantly sharing things to make each other laugh. The biggest cry I’ve had over the past few days is when I saw an absolutely ridiculous joke online that I would ordinarily have sent to Dan and realized that I’d never be able to do that again. I can already tell that for the rest of my life it’s going to be the most random and absurd things that will make me miss my friend the most.

I am so lucky to have had Dan in my life for the past six years, and I am heartbroken that we don’t get to continue our friendship into our old age.

MLA Heather Maahs: I’m so terribly sorry to hear of the passing of my former colleague Dan Coulter. My deepest condolences to his family and his wife, Rebecca.