Upper Fraser Valley RCMP Launch New Three-Year Strategic Plan -Emphasize Community and Communication

Fraser Valley – UFVRD has launched its new Strategic Plan, which outlines the detachment’s operational priorities for 2024 – 2027.

2024 – 2027 Strategic Plan

From their media release:

The UFVRD operates under a regional policing model. Its Chilliwack headquarters oversees four Community Policing Office’s (CPO’s) in Agassiz, Boston Bar, Chilliwack, and Hope. Each CPO delivers core policing services through uniformed response, specialized investigative units, and community response units, to its respective communities and neighbouring Indigenous communities.

The plan is a result of a comprehensive year-long planning process, which included extensive engagement with our members, operational support staff, citizens, and community partners on policing and safety priorities in the communities we serve.

The four strategic priorities are:

Enhance community safety Strong partnerships Enhance communication Support our people & organizational excellence

Enhance community safety

Enhance visibility by increasing targeted enforcement, visibility patrols and continuing presence at community events across the region;

Continue to consult with and engage Crown Counsel in meetings and RCMP training days;

Ensure thorough documentation is in place through the implementation of unit level quality assurance reviews;

Continuing targeted and proactive enforcement based on analysis of criminal intelligence;

Continue to develop partnerships with local community and Indigenous organizations to increase the number of restorative justice referrals;

Continue to advance initiatives to raise public awareness about everyone’s role in building a safer community.

Strong partnerships

Advance reconciliation with Indigenous communities and persons through relationship-building, education, and partnerships while respecting the principles of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples;

Continue to enhance Indigenous cultural awareness and knowledge of protocols through training and participation in cultural events. Increase communication and work collaboratively to address key issues affecting Indigenous Peoples;

Enhance collaboration and information sharing with institutional partners to assist in addressing the safety concerns of corrections staff and inmates;

Engage with the business communities through townhall meetings and collaborations;

Work directly with business owners to identify and implement crime prevention strategies tailored to address emerging crime trends;

Continue to build rapport with youth by participating in events, increasing visibility at community and school activities, and engaging with schools to share information and foster collaboration.

Enhance communication

Committed to ongoing engagement with employees through surveys, increased communication within units, bi-annual townhall meetings, weekly meetings with direct reports, monthly state of the union updates from the Officer in Charge;

Develop a communications strategy to guide detachment reporting and information sharing supported by a Media Relations Officer;

Continue to support divisional and national recruiting initiatives by attending recruiting events and supporting the applicant ride-along program.

Support our people & organizational excellence

Pursue processes and initiatives supported by the Continuous Improvement Committee.

Remain committed to ensuring that all employees, both officers and civilians, collaborate with their supervisors to maintain their skills and pursue career development goals within operational limitations;

Support employees at all stages of their careers;

Provide training, professional development, and equipment to enhance job performance and a positive workplace culture;

Promote formal and informal recognition tools and initiatives to recognize employee contributions;

Support the work of the Diversity and Inclusion committee to foster an inclusive culture;

Develop and implement initiatives that support the physical and mental health, wellness, and resiliency of employees identified by the Health & Safety Committee.