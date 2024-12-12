Reminder to FVRD Residents – Quarterly Utility Payment Deadline is December 31

Chilliwack – The Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) is reminding FVRD residents of their quarterly utility payment deadline. With the Canada Post labour action affecting delivery of mail, any cheque payments and reminder notices for utility billing are not being delivered.

Residents are advised to pay their utility bill prior to December 31, 2024. The mail service interruption does not affect the deadline for utility payments. If a utility bill remains unpaid by December 31, 2024, the outstanding amount is required to be transferred to your property taxes as per legislation for regional districts.

There are several ways for FVRD residents to make their payments before the December 31, 2024 deadline.

Payments in person can be made at the FVRD office at 1-45950 Cheam Avenue, Chilliwack,

BC between 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM Monday to Friday:

o PLEASE NOTE:

 the office will be closed from December 25, 2024 until January 2, 2025

 the limit for Visa/MasterCard payments is $2,000

 Drop off your cheque after hours by using the mail drop slot at the main

entrance doors

More information on FVRD utility billing is available on the FVRD website

https://www.fvrd.ca/EN/main/services/utility-bills.html