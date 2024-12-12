Flair Airlines Expanding Service from Abbotsford to Calgary and Edmonton

Abbotsford/Calgary/Edmonton – Flair Airlines, announce enhanced frequencies between Edmonton International Airport (YEG), Calgary International Airport (YYC) and Vancouver International Airport (YVR), Abbotsford International Airport (YXX). Beginning in April 2025, frequencies in these key markets will increase significantly, featuring up to five flights daily between YVR and YYC.

Routes and Peak Frequencies in Summer 2025:

Route Peak Frequency Change vs. 2024 Calgary (YYC) to Vancouver (YVR) 33x weekly +57% Edmonton (YEG) to Abbotsford (YXX) 25x weekly +56% Edmonton (YEG) to Vancouver (YVR) 24x weekly +50% Calgary (YYC) to Abbotsford (YXX) 21x weekly +50%

Summer 2025 will see up to 340 additional monthly flights across these routes compared to last year, representing a year-over-year increase of 50% or more for each one. The increased frequencies are possible due in part to the strong cooperation between Flair and the YEG, YYC, YVR and YXX airports. More daily flights between Alberta and B.C. enhances convenience and connectivity for passengers.

“Flair’s expansion at YEG is a testament to the growing demand for travel options in our region,” said Adrian Warchola, Director, Air Service Development, Edmonton International Airport (YEG). “This increase in non-stop service helps to strengthen connections for our community, drive economic prosperity and provide more opportunities to explore.”

Echoing Warchola, Ross Siemens, Mayor of Abbotsford shared enthusiasm about the increasing connectivity provided by Flair’s expanded routes to YXX from YEG and YYC.

“Flair Airlines shares our commitment to making air travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians,” said Ross Siemens, Mayor of Abbotsford. “We are very pleased to see Flair increasing its capacity and offering even more flights to and from Abbotsford International Airport this summer to support our rapidly growing Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver region and strengthen connections for residents and visitors alike. YXX is looking forward to sending Flair travellers off on their journeys, and warmly welcoming visitors to our region.”