Chilliwack – It’s the 3rd Annual BC Outdoors Show!

Last year’s event was a massive success, featuring an amazing turnout, engaging guest speakers, exciting games, drinks, giveaways, and more.

March 21–23, 2025, at Chilliwack Heritage Park.

For people who love the outdoor lifestyle, BC Outdoors, Outdoor Canada, Pacific Yachting, Sportsman Channel Canada and Mountain View Productions are coming together to bring the Fraser Valley a wide network of readers, viewers, industry leaders, writers, TV hosts, dealers, and distributors.

The BC Outdoors Show will showcase something for everyone, including industry speakers, hands on experiences, interactive displays, family zone, boats, all-terrain vehicles, RVs, retail exhibitors, and our own Sportsman Lounge.

Additional packages and opportunities are available, including small business collaborations, sponsorships and donation opportunities, video production, television spots and digital and print advertising. Exhibitors get exclusive access to our exhibitor tips, networking events and much more!

Get your tickets here: https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/BCOutdoors2025-5Off