OPINION – Protecting Canada’s Borders Requires Immediate Investment in CBSA Officers In Light of Trump Election

Ottawa (PSAC) – As President-elect Trump’s tariff threats put focus on the world’s longest undefended border, the federal government is cutting $68 million from the very agency tasked with securing it. The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) warns these cuts to the Canada Border Services Agency (CSBA) will undermine both national security and trade relations.

“You don’t strengthen border security with empty promises and budget cuts,” says Sharon DeSousa, PSAC National President. “The math is simple: cutting $68 million means added pressure on officers and understaffed borders.”

The CBSA currently faces a critical shortage of 2,000 to 3,000 frontline officers. While the federal government has made promises to enhance border security with drones and helicopters, PSAC warns that technology alone cannot address the fundamental staffing crisis.

“An app won’t stop drug smuggling, and a kiosk can’t spot a security threat,” says Mark Weber, National President of the Customs and Immigration Union (CIU). “CBSA officers are the backbone of our border. Everyday, they work to protect Canadian communities. We need the government to invest in people first.”

PSAC is calling on the federal government to reverse planned budget cuts to CBSA operations and immediately launch an aggressive recruitment campaign. The union advocates for a balanced approach that combines human expertise with technological support, rather than attempting to replace officers with automated systems, drones or helicopter surveillance.

The union is also urging the government to expand the mandate of border officers so they can assist the RCMP. “Emerging challenges make it clear that our members’ expertise is needed not just at ports of entry, but also in between,” explains Weber. “Expanding their mandate so they can act at all points along the border would signal a real commitment to border security from the government”.

“Border officers are a core part of Canada’s public safety system” highlights DeSousa. “They prevent the trafficking of harmful drugs, stolen cars, and dangerous weapons. They also ensure international mail parcels and packages are safe before they reach our loved ones. Expanding their mandate makes sense.”

Early retirement essential to retention

Recruitment and retention of border officers has been difficult as workers often leave the border agency for enriched compensation in local or national law enforcement. The federal government’s recently announced plans to include border officers in the category of public safety officers who will be able to retire with unreduced pensions after 25 years of service, is an attractive incentive and will align CBSA officers’ pension benefits with other law enforcement officers like the RCMP. The new legislation was supposed to be introduced this fall but has yet to be tabled by Treasury Board Minister Anita Anand.

“This pension victory is an important first step in recognizing the dangerous work our border officers do every day,” says Sharon DeSousa, PSAC National President. “But we can’t protect our borders tomorrow if we’re not investing in frontline officers today.”

The Public Service Alliance of Canada is one of Canada’s largest unions, representing nearly 250,000 workers in every province and territory in Canada, including more than 180,000 federal public service workers.