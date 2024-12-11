Chilliwack Salvation Army Thanks Popkum Fire Hall For Food Bank Drive

Popkum – The Salvation Army Chilliwack wanted to out out a massive THANK YOU to Popkum Fire Hall, Popkum, as their Christmas Food Drive brought in over $7500 and 4000 lbs of food.

Donb Armstrong with the Salvation Army took to social media: Their support of the food bank goes back nearly 30 years and we are so grateful for their ongoing support and generosity!! Thank you to everyone who donated and supported this food drive!!

The Salvation Army like other Christmas food drives, are in dire straits when it comes to donations. The Postal Strike has affected their bottom line although you can make cash donations through the Christmas kettles that are around town. They do take cash and credit through the use of Square tap payments.