Chilliwack Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” beginning December 11

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

TROTCHIE, Blayne

Age: 35

Height: 5’7” ft

Weight: 168lbs

Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Breach of Release Order

Warrant in effect: December 10, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

ANTHONY, Dina

Age: 61

Height: 5’7” ft

Weight: 130lbs

Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Possess Controlled Drug/Substance and Possess Firearm with Ammunition

Warrant in effect: December 10, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

