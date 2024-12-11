BC Lotto – Abbotsford Resident Buying New Car After $500,000 Extra Win

Vancouver/Abbotsford – — An ordinary day turned extraordinary when Cory Maxwell discovered that he matched 4/4 Extra numbers from the November 29, 2024 Lotto Max draw, scoring a $500,000 prize.

“I was at home,” recalled Maxwell of the moment he realized he won after using the BCLC Lotto! App to check his ticket. “I didn’t believe it at first, it took me a little bit of time.”

The Abbotsford resident first broke the news to his wife. “She was shocked too!”

Maxwell plans to save most of his winnings for retirement but said he will celebrate by purchasing a new vehicle.

On how it feels to win?

“Epic!”

Maxwell purchased the winning ticket at Otter Co-op Mount Lehman Gas Bar on Blueridge Drive and Mount Lehman Road in Abbotsford.