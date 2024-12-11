Skip to content

BC Lotto – Abbotsford Resident Buying New Car After $500,000 Extra Win

Home
Legal
BC Lotto – Abbotsford Resident Buying New Car After $500,000 Extra Win

Vancouver/Abbotsford – — An ordinary day turned extraordinary when Cory Maxwell discovered that he matched 4/4 Extra numbers from the November 29, 2024 Lotto Max draw, scoring a $500,000 prize.

“I was at home,” recalled Maxwell of the moment he realized he won after using the BCLC Lotto! App to check his ticket. “I didn’t believe it at first, it took me a little bit of time.” 

The Abbotsford resident first broke the news to his wife. “She was shocked too!”

Maxwell plans to save most of his winnings for retirement but said he will celebrate by purchasing a new vehicle.

On how it feels to win?

“Epic!” 

Maxwell purchased the winning ticket at Otter Co-op Mount Lehman Gas Bar on Blueridge Drive and Mount Lehman Road in Abbotsford.

2024 BCLC Cory Maxwell Abbotsford – December

Share This:

2024 Hope Fog Fest

All About Expos Christmas Gifts Expo

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts